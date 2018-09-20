Douglas, Carson seek couple in vehicle burglaries

Two people are being sought in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in Douglas County and Carson City.

A man and a woman are suspected to have broken into vehicles from Fay Luther Trailhead to Carson City on Sunday.

Credit cards belonging to victims were used that morning at Carson City and Douglas County businesses.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office also investigated several vehicle burglaries on Sunday morning. Investigators believe the vehicle burglaries in both counties are related.

A man with visible tattoos on his arms used a victim's credit card at a South Carson Street fast food restaurant. A woman was observed at a different fast food business on South Carson Street.

The vehicle was observed on surveillance video parking next to a victim's vehicle near the intersection of 5th Street and Carson Street on Sunday morning. The vehicle appeared to have two occupants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch 775-887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.