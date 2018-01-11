Deputies focus on distracted drivers

Douglas County deputies will be on the lookout for motorists distracted by cell phones or other things through Jan. 22.

"I am especially concerned about our youth in our community because the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 10 percent of driver's between the age of 15-19 years, who were involved in a fatal accident, were reported to be involved in distracted driving," Sheriff Ron Pierini said. "Distracted driving is 100 percent preventable, but we need the public's cooperation."

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies will be working diligently to urge motorists to keep their eyes on the road and put away cell phone or other items that cause distractions, said sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

She said distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to passengers, adjusting the stereo, entertainment or navigation system, or anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.

"You cannot drive safety unless the task of driving has your full attention," she said. "Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing."

Joining Forces enforcement is paid for by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety.

For more, visit http:www.zerofatalitiesnv.com.