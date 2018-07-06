Deputies break up Kingsbury party

What appears to have been a Kingsbury Grade party where juveniles were drinking was broken up Tuesday night.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 22 juveniles, all hailing from California, were arrested at an address on Bonnie Drive at 10 p.m.

The party was just the beginning of a busy Fourth of July Wednesday at Lake Tahoe.

Three people were arrested on the Fourth for minor consuming. In Nevada, the legal drinking age is 21 years old.

Two of the arrests were conducted on Nevada Beach, where possession of alcohol is prohibited during the holiday.

Authorities pulled over four people for driving under the influence during the day.

An Irish national was among those pulled over at 9:40 p.m. at Highway 50 and Lake Parkway for reckless driving and having an open container in the vehicle.

There were also four arrests for battery and two arrests for disorderly conduct at Lake Tahoe.

Three people were taken into custody for being too drunk to care for themselves.

Carson Valley was relatively quiet on the Fourth, though two men were taken into custody after an altercation behind Lucky Liquor on Tuesday night.

One of the men was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

A Topaz Ranch Estates man was taken into custody just after midnight for discharge of a firearm around midnight on the Fourth of July.