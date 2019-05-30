Dayton woman faces embezzlement charge

A Dayton woman is accused of embezzling more than $6,000 from the Jacks Valley Target over a few weeks.

Courtney Chandler, 20, worked as a clerk at the store until May 24 when a Target loss prevention agent confronted her with the theft.

According to court documents, Chandler told a deputy she stashed large bills between the till and the drawer, removing the money when she thought no one was looking.

She is accused of taking $6,170 from the store between April 9 and May 23. She told the deputy she used the money to pay down her credit cards and student loan.

Defense attorney Bill Cole appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday on Chandler’s behalf.

He said she was a business management student at Western Nevada College after Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones suggested she take a financial management class.

Jones released Chandler on her own recognizance and ordered her to return June 26.