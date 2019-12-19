Date firm for first 2020 trial

While attorneys sounded like they’d like to delay the first criminal trial of 2020, District Judge Tod Young held firm on Tuesday.

The Jan. 14 criminal trial will be one of the first of 2020, assuming it goes forward.

Gardnerville resident Bob Hoyopatubbi is denying a charge of transporting a controlled substance.

At a pre-trial conference on Tuesday, defense attorney Brian Filter told District Judge Tod Young he was trying to get a weight for the marijuana that was seized by Douglas County deputies.

“I’m concerned about making the trial date,” Filter said.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said the prosecution isn’t trying to prove Hoyopatubbi was in possession of a certain amount of marijuana.

According to court documents, Hoyopatubbi is accused of transporting 200 small marijuana plants. He reportedly showed deputies the plants, which prompted the current charges.

Motions in the case were supposed to be filed on Monday, Young pointed out.

“I set these deadlines for a reason,” he said. “This trial is going forward.”

The trial has undergone several delays since July and a change of defense attorneys.

Filter received a delay in the trial in November to track down a witness who had to be served in South Carolina.

The trial is scheduled to last three days. Hoyopatubbi is out of custody.