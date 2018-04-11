Credit card charge results in arrest of three people

Three people were arrested for having someone else's credit cards Monday afternoon after a traffic stop in Minden.

Deputies pulled over a Hyundai Elantra for allegedly traveling 41 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to documents filed in East Fork Justice Court.

The driver, Gardnerville Ranchos resident Patrick V. Jeckering, 60, was shaking so badly deputies said is raised suspicions he might be under the influence.

While he passed a field sobriety test, deputies said they recognized the other passengers from past encounters.

Passengers Topaz Ranch Estates residents Sandra E. Dickey, 38, and Robert J. Londregan, 54, were taken into custody after deputies discovered a half-dozen credit cards inside the vehicle.

One of the cards was in the center console, two were in Dickey's purse and three were on the floorboard at Londregan's feet, according to East Fork Justice Court documents.