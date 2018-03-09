Couple sought in connection with stolen vehicle

On Feb. 20, 2018, a stolen vehicle was recovered at the Mont Bleu Resort Casino in Stateline.

A man and a woman were seen near the vehicle and possibly drove the vehicle to Mont Bleu.

Douglas County Secret Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects. Your identity is not needed and you will remain ANONYMOUS. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigator Edward Garren at 775-782-9907.