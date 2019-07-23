Couple in eluding case will be tried together

Barring an objection from defense attorneys, two people accused of leading authorities on a chase through Carson Valley on July 1 will be tried together.

Ronnie Demone Crawford Jr., 42, and Tasheena Savage, 34, denied felony charges in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Neither waived their right to a speedy trial and District Judge Tod Young scheduled the trial for Oct. 2-7, with pretrial motions Sept. 19.

Crawford is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail on charges of conspiracy to elude, attempted eluding, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a device designed to increase the rate of fire and being a habitual criminal.

Savage denied charges of conspiracy to attempt to elude peace officers, attempted eluding and possession of a controlled substance.

Her bail is $5,000 cash or bail, but prosecutor Matthew Johnson asked that it be increased to $20,000.

Defense attorney Kris Brown argued Savage hasn’t been able to bail out on the lower amount, so the larger bail isn’t necessary.

Crawford and Savage have been in custody since they were arrested July 1. According to court documents, Savage was driving a Dodge Challenger that was stopped at a light in south Carson City when it was spotted by an NHP trooper. Crawford was wanted in connection with a Reno shooting. Savage allegedly drove the Challenger south into Carson Valley and then onto Airport Road, where she got out and Crawford took the wheel.

Crawford allegedly led deputies in a chase back onto 395 down 88 to County Road, across to Gardnerville then along the edge of the Ranchos to Foothill and back toward the Ranchos.

Crawford was arrested after the Challenger took flight crossing Highway 88 onto Dressler Lane and ended up in a field.

There is no further information on whether Crawford was actually involved in a shooting that occurred June 30 in Reno.

Crawford and Savage are the third active case of felony eluding in Young’s court this year.

The case of a motor home driver who sent a shower of sparks behind him in August 2018 is pending a mental health evaluation. Christopher Debastiani, 47, was arrested after he failed to appear for a hearing in January.

Also pending an mental health evaluation is Stefon Jefferson, 43, who opened fire on deputies who were chasing him down Kingsbury Grade in April.