Couple in custody on multiple drug felonies

Holly Anderson and Timothy Hecox

Drug arrest

A Lake Tahoe couple was arrested on Wednesday morning within sight of an exclusive condo development in Stateline.

Timothy R. Hecox, 61, and Holly J. Anderson, 50, were taken into custody on multiple drug felonies, including trafficking in methamphetamine.

The arrests were the result of a several-month long narcotics investigation by the Douglas County Street Enforcement Team and the Tri-Net drug task force.

Undersheriff Ron Elges said more than 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and $1,000 were seized.

The arrest occurred 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at their Faris Court home on a warrant issued out of Tahoe Township Justice Court.

“I’m proud of the street enforcement team for their long investigative hours and thankful for the assistance of the Tri-Net Task Force,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said.

Both are being held in lieu of more than $100,000 bail.

The Faris Court address is a duplex owned by a Valencia, Calif., trust.