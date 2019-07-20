Couple in custody on multiple drug felonies

A Lake Tahoe couple was arrested on Wednesday morning within sight of an exclusive condo development in Stateline.

Timothy R. Hecox, 61, and Holly J. Anderson, 50, were taken into custody on multiple drug felonies, including trafficking in methamphetamine.

The arrests were the result of a several-month long narcotics investigation by the Douglas County Street Enforcement Team and the Tri-Net drug task force.

Undersheriff Ron Elges said more than 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and $1,000 were seized.

The arrest occurred 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at a Faris Court home on a warrant issued out of Tahoe Township Justice Court.

“I’m proud of the street enforcement team for their long investigative hours and thankful for the assistance of the Tri-Net Task Force,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said.

Both are being held in lieu of more than $100,000 bail.

The Faris Court address is a duplex owned by a Valencia, Calif., trust.

■ A man accused of breaking into an Indian Hills home and threatening the residents is back in Douglas custody.

Gary Allen Dillishaw Jr., 20, was transferred to Douglas County from Carson City Jail on Thursday night. He was arrested in the capital on July 3 after the early morning incident.

Dillishaw is being held on felony charges of home invasion and assault with a deadly weapon. He’ll face proceedings in East Fork Justice Court.

■ A Cameron Park, Calif., man was taken into custody in Stateline accused of commercial burglary.

Cody R. Neeld, 26,was booked 9:40 a.m. Thursday after being arrested near the CVS Pharmacy.

■ A Lake Tahoe man was taken into custody for check fraud on Thursday morning.

Ryan J. Gill, 37, was taken into custody at Dotty’s Casino.