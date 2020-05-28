Couple faces parole violations

Gomes



Two Minden residents are facing parole violations after deputies discovered a missing cash box hidden in the bed in their motel room.

Richard Gomes, 40, is being held on a charge of possession of stolen property after deputies located the cash box in the box spring of a bed.

Investigators responded to the Quality Inn in Minden after workers reported the cash box with $2,000 was missing. They learned that Jaclyn Thun, 33, was living and working at the motel and went to her room to ask her about the cashbox. Thun denied taking it, but permitted a search, which uncovered a box containing receipts from the motel. Gomes told deputies he’d taken the box.

During the search, a small amount of narcotics was allegedly located in the room. Both are facing charges of ex-felon failing to register.

Gomes spent two stretches in prison for drug felonies. Thun served a prison sentence for a felony involving a credit card.

■ A Gardnerville house painter was arrested Monday morning on a warrant for obtaining money under false pretenses and contracting without a license.

Charles David Harville, 63, has been sought on a warrant issued based on a complaint from the Nevada Contractor’s Board for a couple of weeks.

Harville bid a painting job in 2018 using letterhead that appeared to refer to a contractor’s license number.

He charged $2,800 for the job, but the customer was not satisfied and complained to the contractor’s board, only to find out Harville wasn’t licensed. Contracting without a license is a misdemeanor, but claiming to have a contractor’s license is a more serious offense.

■ An early morning traffic stop on Tuesday resulted in four Californians arrested on drug charges.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle at 3:55 a.m. near Corley Ranch and Highway 395.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, driver Regina Mullins and passengers Terrence Daniels and Naleigh Riley Mullins and Patricia Chappell were taken into custody.