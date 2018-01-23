Couple admits to exposing child to ‘deplorable’ conditions

A Carson City couple admitted to charges of child abuse, endangerment and neglect in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

Roy Hill, 60, and Valerie Hill, 62, admitted to allowing their 10-month-old grandchild to be exposed to excessive animal feces, mouse excrement, the overwhelming smell of urine and feces and general deplorable living conditions.

Derrick Lopez, who represented Roy Hill, said the couple was rescuing local Chihuahuas and had several living in their home while their grandchild was present. The number of dogs living in the home contributed to the poor living conditions.

Both Lopez and Matthew Ence, who represented Valerie, asked for deferred sentences for their clients with conditions that the couple would reduce their number of dogs to the legal maximum of three. They also would allow their home to be searched by Douglas County Animal Control and Douglas County Child and Family Services. District Judge Tom Gregory granted the both a deferred sentence and requested they reduce their number of dogs by the end of 30 days.

A South Lake Tahoe man received a six-year prison sentence after admitting his involvement in a number of car burglaries and attempted burglaries in lower Kingsbury Grade.

Peter W. Quillian, 25, was arrested Sept. 24 on a fugitive warrant. At the time of his arrest, Quillian was in possession of a hypodermic needle.

In court, Kristine Brown, representing Quillian, said he was breaking into cars to get money for his drug addiction and to fund his gambling problem. She said Quillian has been taking drugs since he was 11 years old.

"That is over half of his life that he has used drugs," Brown said. "That is a hard addiction to break."

Brown proposed a suspended sentence to give Quillian the chance to get clean and enter into a drug addiction program. Tina Russom, representing the state, recommended the maximum sentence of 72 months in prison.

Gregory concluded Quillian was not a good candidate for probation and sentenced him to 72 months in prison.

A Gardnerville man was granted probation after admitting to discharging a firearm within his home.

Robert D. Higginbotham, 53, was originally arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and discharging a firearm within or from a structure. In July deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Chocktaw Ridge in Gardnerville.

On scene, deputies met with the victim who said Higginbotham pointed a firearm at him and instructed him to get out of the house. Inside the residence, officers saw Higginbotham passed out drunk. A preliminary breath test showed he had a .284 blood alcohol content.

According to reports, Higginbotham told deputies he discharged his weapon inside his trailer to scare the victim. The weapon was a .357 rifle that was in the immediate vicinity of Higginbotham.

"I have been a different person after being clean in jail," Higginbotham said. "I want to go back to my life and get help so I don't go back to drinking."

Higginbotham was facing 364 days in jail, but had his sentence suspended. He will instead spend the remainder of a 30-day sentence in jail and then serve on probation.

A South Lake Tahoe man was sentenced to five years in prison after he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine.

Henry L. Gerling, 50, was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of possession of paraphernalia in July. On scene deputies recognized Gerling from precious contacts and searched his vehicle. They found three small bags of methamphetamine, totaling more than 23 grams, a small scale, unused bags and unused hypodermic needles.

Gerling was placed on supervision by alternative sentencing and was arrested in November for an alternative sentencing violation. On Nov. 8, Gerling told Douglas County Alternative Sentencing that he had drank tequila and smoked methamphetamine the night before.

Gerling was sentenced to 60 months in prison.

A Minden woman received probation after admitting to possessing credit cards without consent and impersonating another.

Deborah J. Reichhold, 61, applied for multiple credit cards under the names of two victims in March.

On March 16, 2016, one of the victims reported the identity theft, saying a couple weeks ago he had received two responses from separate credit card companies. One was a declined application and the other was information to extend a credit card account. The victim said he had not applied for credit through any company.

The victim noticed there were several credit cards opened and closed within the last three years under his name. The victim's girlfriend also found her identity was used to open credit card accounts, amounting to over $12,000. Both victims said they believed the information was stolen while they were living with Reichhold, who admitted to opening the accounts and obtaining the information. She told officers her actions had to do with the family financial problems.

She had her 34-month prison sentence suspended and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.