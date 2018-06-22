‘Con man’ charged with contempt of court

A California man was charged with contempt of court after failing to appear once being released from custody.

Ronnie L. Rayon, 34, was returned on a warrant and appeared in court Tuesday morning. He admitted in February 2015 to taking a Toyota Camry parked at the Carson Valley Inn that didn't belong to him, driving it to California and abandoning it following a hit and run accident.

He also previously falsely testified that he missed an appearance because he was in jail in Santa Clara. He later admitted to the attempted perjury and received addition time.

Rayon was sentenced to 36 months in prison in 2015 for the theft charge, with a 30-month concurrent sentence on the attempted perjury charge.

District Court Judge Tod Young instructed Rayon to report to the courts within two weeks of being released. However, he never showed up and a warrant was issued in April 2017.

On Tuesday he claimed he had lost paperwork during his shuttling between jails and states.

He was charged with contempt of court and sentenced to 20 days in jail, which he was given credit for time served.

"Everything you've done up until this point shows me you are a con man," said Young. "If you miss a payment, I'll issue a warrant for you. It doesn't matter if you're in San Jose, Louisville, Kentucky, or Honolulu. I have deputies who would love to go to Honolulu. Don't make me come get you."

Rayon owes the courts $818.46.

A man charged with assaulting an officer while in custody at the Douglas County jail was given probation.

Daniel Henry, 31, has been in jail for more than a year on a charge of assault after a call came in August 2017 for a drunken male rolling around in a parking lot. When deputies contacted Henry, a fight ensued, and he was arrested for disturbing the peace, battery of an officer and resisting a public officer.

Henry was supposed to go to a rehabilitation program for his dependence on alcohol, but before he could go, he received another charge of assault on an officer by a person in custody.

However, Henry never actually physically came into contact with deputies.

His attorney, Maria Pence, said it could be seen in the video of the incident that Henry balled his fists and walked toward a deputy standing in the doorway of his cell, but it did not escalate.

Henry's charge was dropped to a gross misdemeanor.

"It's unlikely you will ever get another misdemeanor," said Young. "You say you have issues with being hostile, get them under control, or next time you'll be in prison."

His 364-day sentence was suspended and he was ordered to pay nearly $200 in fees and fines.

He was given 61 days in credit for time served and his probation is not to exceed three years.

A Gardnerville man arrested on drug and firearm charges in January appears to be using his second chance wisely.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but I'm thriving in Step 1," said Santino A. Calabrese.

"Sir, it's not arrogant. Hold your head high, be proud of your sobriety and what you have accomplished," said Young.

Calabrese was arrested in January after being found with two shotguns and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, despite the fact that he had been convicted of domestic battery and was prohibited from owning firearms.

Now, however, he claims to have turned his life around for the better.

He said he has started working an over full-time job.

"Step 1 is great because it teaches us to be 'normal people,'" said Calebrese.

Another review hearing is set for Dec 18.

A bench warrant was issued for a man who was mistakenly honorably discharged from parole before he had finished paying his fees and fines.

Casey Sean White, 34, was implicated in an August 2013 drug sting where he allegedly sold 6.8 grams of methamphetamine.

He still owed the courts more than $900 in restitution, and failed to appear for his review hearing set Tuesday morning.

The warrant was issued for nationwide extradition in the amount of $925.02.