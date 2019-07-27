Competency hearing set in Kingsbury shoot-out

A competency hearing is scheduled for a Bay Area man who exchanged gunfire with deputies in April.

Stefon Demar Jefferson, 43, is on the docket to appear in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

In a letter to The Record-Courier, Jefferson said he is sane.

He was being sought in connection with three homicides in the Bay Area, including that of his cousin, whose car he drove to Lake Tahoe.

The Toyota Camry was spotted by South Lake Tahoe Police late on April 26 and pursued into Douglas County.

Deputies took over the pursuit and followed Jefferson over Kingsbury Grade at up to 75 mph before forcing him to stop half way down.

Jefferson came up shooting, injuring a Douglas Sheriff’s sergeant. Deputies returned fire and he drove further down the Grade until he lost control of the vehicle in a turn and crashed.

Jefferson has been in custody, either in Douglas or at Lakes Crossing in Sparks, ever since.

Attorney Kris Brown is representing Jefferson.

District Judge Tod Young ordered an evaluation of Jefferson, who has repeatedly asked to plead guilty in the case.

Jefferson is being held in lieu of $1 million cash bail on felonies including attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon and eluding.

Three separate jurisdictions, including San Francisco, Oakland and the University of California, Berkeley are involved in the shooting spree Jefferson is accused of.