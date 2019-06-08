Commission altercation investigation underway

It could be a week or two before Carson City finishes its work on a May 16 altercation involving two Douglas County commissioners.

Additional investigation is underway by the Carson City District Attorney’s Office.

Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury confirmed Thursday that his office received the Douglas County Sheriff’s investigation and that he has reviewed the report.

“Based on that review, I have directed our investigator to complete some additional investigation,” he said in a note to The Record-Courier.

He said he expects the supplemental investigation to be done by the end of next week or early the following week.

“Once that is completed, I expect to make a decision in the case relatively quickly,” Woodbury said.

The altercation occurred during a recess held after a heated exchange at the meeting held in Stateline.

Douglas County Commissioners Barry Penzel and John Engels were engaged in a heated dispute of Redevelopment Area No. 2 when Penzel called a recess. The chairman and Engels walked into the lunch room behind the commissioners’ table.

A video of the meeting showed Commissioner Larry Walsh following Penzel toward the back room, and shut off just before they left the room.

“I was not in the room when whatever happened, happened,” Walsh said on May 31. “Barry asked me to wait outside as he wanted to talk with John for a minute. I went into the room immediately thereafter, and was present when the DCSO deputy took Barry’s statement.”

Within minutes of the recess, Douglas County deputies and Tahoe-Douglas medics were called to the scene to treat Engels who had a severe cut to his forearm.