Collision results in felony charge

A Carson City man is facing a felony child abuse charge after he was arrested in connection with a collision early Monday morning.

Tyson Dean Saunders, 19, was taken into custody after deputies responded to a collision near Johnson Lane and East Valley at about 2:30 a.m.

According to court documents, Saunders and a 16-year-old passenger were in a silver Honda when deputies arrived.

Saunders allegedly had a .176 blood alcohol content.

Saunders appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday where his bail was set at $3,000 bondable and he was ordered to return on Jan. 8.

Defense attorney John Malone was appointed to represent him.

■ A Gardnerville woman was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at Dresslerville and Riverview.

Carina Lynn Donovan was booked in lieu of $2,000 bail for possession of a controlled substance.

■ A Lake Tahoe woman was transferred to Douglas County from El Dorado County jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Robyn Tamburini, 35, was taken into custody on a $5,000 warrant in connection with a May 13, 2019 arrest.

The warrant was issued when it was learned she was being held in South Lake Tahoe.

■ A Reno man is facing a parole violation after he was arrested Friday in a traffic stop.

Gustavo Candelario, 45, was booked 5 a.m. at Lake Tahoe for driving on a suspended license, having an expired registration and fictitious plates.

Candelario was sentenced to two 10-60-month prison sentences in March 2019 after admitting to selling heroin and methamphetamine at a Lake Tahoe casino.

■ A Lake Tahoe man was arrested in connection with drug trafficking and failing to appear in court.

Paul Anthony Davenport, 31, faces charges for failing to appear in court, driving while suspended or revoked for driving under the influence and possession of paraphernalia in addition to trafficking.

He was taken into custody 6:20 p.m. Friday, according to jail records.