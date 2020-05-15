Cold case arrest made in 2013 gas station murder

Seven years after a man shot and killed a South Lake Tahoe gas station clerk, a suspect in the case has been arrested in Las Vegas.

Sean Donohoe, 34, was arrested on Tuesday after authorities were tipped he was involved in the shooting.

Donohoe’s DNA allegedly matched that found at the crime scene, according to California Department of Justice, Bureau of Forensic Science.

“I’m most proud of my guys bringing closure to the Singh family,” said SLTPD Detective Lt. Shannon Laney to the Tribune. “The residents may forget but the families never do.”

Manpreet Singh, 27, was slain on Aug. 6, 2013, at the US Gasoline Station by a man wearing a mask.

Surveillance footage showed the murderer walking from Palmira Avenue. The gunman entered the gas station, appeared to briefly say something to Singh, then shot him. A customer found Singh on the floor at about 11 p.m.

The case was assigned to the El Dorado County Cold Case Task Force, which is a collaboration between the District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, South Lake Tahoe Police, California Department of Justice, Bureau of Forensic Science and the FBI.

In July 2017, the District Attorney’s Office posted a video about the homicide in hopes that new leads would be generated.

A witness watched the video in 2019 and identified Donohoe, who is being held pending extradition.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Herminghaus at Jherminghaus@cityofslt.us or call 530-542-6133 or the Cold Case Task force at Coldcasetaskforce@edcgov.us or call 530-621-4590.