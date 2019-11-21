Carson City man guilty in home invasion

A Douglas County jury found that a Carson City man broke into an Indian Hills residence wearing a mask and carrying a tactical tomahawk.

Gary Allen Dillishaw, 20, is facing the possibility of prison after the jury convicted him on Thursday evening of home invasion and assault with a deadly weapon.

Defense attorney Ken Stover argued that if the jury believed the resident that Dillishaw was the man who broke into the home, they should also believe that Dillishaw never actually threatened him with the weapon.

According to court documents, Dillishaw entered a home on Tourmaline at 3:30 a.m. July 3.

“You took my mom,” a masked Dillishaw said, according to Stover.

“Dude, I don’t know who you are,” the resident replied, after which Dillishaw reportedly raised the mask showing a portion of his face.

Dillishaw had been to the residence before the incident and was known to the victim, who testified on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Matt Johnson argued that Dillishaw went to the home to instill terror in the occupants.

“The reason he went to that house is clearly to terrorize a family that was minding their own business,” he said.

After receiving the report that someone had broken into a home, Carson City deputies were able to locate Dillishaw, who was living in a travel trailer.

He was taken into custody and a search warrant was obtained for the trailer where Investigator Brandon Williamson testified that a tactical tomahawk was found under Dillishaw’s mattress in a search of a Carson City trailer.

Williamson said investigators also found a ski mask in a pile of clothing.

No fingerprints were found on the tomahawk.

Dillishaw opted not to testify in the case. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 24.

Next door in East Fork Justice Court, a seven-member jury was selected Thursday to hear a first domestic battery case.

The case is the first such trial to be held in East Fork since the Nevada Supreme Court said defendants may choose to be tried by a jury in the first instance of domestic battery because under a new state law, they can lose the right to bear arms if they are convicted.

While that has been true across the nation since the 1990s, its inclusion in state law during the last legislature prompted the Supreme Court to rule it was now required.

Defendants don’t have to go to trial for a first domestic battery, which remains a misdemeanor.