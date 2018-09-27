Child rapist receives three life sentences

A former Indian Hills man received three consecutive life sentences on Thursday for sexually assaulting a 3½-year-old girl and recording it on his cell phone.

Ciro Camacho III, 34, will not be eligible for parole for 55 years.

"This is the type of case that shocks the conscious of society," Jackson told District Judge Tod Young. "The just and appropriate punishment would be to run the sentences consecutive to one another."

Camacho was sentenced to life imprisonment on the sexual assault charge, with a minimum parole eligibility of 35 years.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the child pornography charges, with minimum parole eligibility of 10 years. The child pornography charges were ordered to run consecutive to the sexual assault charge and to each other.

He was also fined $100,000 on each of the child pornography charges.

Recommended Stories For You

Camacho and a co-defendant, Umi Hongo, were both indicted by the Douglas County Grand Jury on Aug. 30, 2017. Hongo remains in custody in Los Angeles on separate charges but is expected to be extradited to Douglas County in the near future.