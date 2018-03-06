Check forger could face more prison time

A South Lake Tahoe man faces an additional four years in prison after he admitted to having a military ID under a different name.

Ray Edward Brashears, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a false identity card in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

Brashears' probation on an earlier case for felony check fraud was revoked last week and he was ordered to serve a 12-32-month sentence.

District Judge Tom Gregory said it was best to assume that Brashears wasn't eligible for mandatory probation when he is sentenced.

Brashears was arrested on Sept. 19, 2017, with false identity papers under another name.

Since he is under a prison sentence, he will remain in custody until his April 30 sentencing, according to defense attorney Maria Pence.

Brashears was sentenced to probation in December 2016 on the check fraud.

Gregory warned Brashears his sentence could run at the same time as his current prison time, or he might have to serve out his sentence before he begins the next sentence.

He also faces a case in Carson City related to an April 2016 arrest.

Brashears was convicted in Carson City of a count of possession of a controlled substance and use of the personal identifying information of another in July 2016.

According to Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury, Brashears was allowed to enter a drug diversion program on the possession charge and received a 12-32-month prison sentence on the ID charge.

The two charges were run concurrently, Woodbury said.

He still has to face a probation violation hearing on the Carson charges.

■ A former Gardnerville man lasted three months on probation before he was arrested in Elko County.

Antonial O. Larry, 58, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday and admitted to a handful of probation violations in connection to the arrest.

Larry received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence in July 2017 for making threats to two family members, telling one victim he was going to kill her and her mother.

At the time of sentencing, the victim pleaded with the court for Larry to receive probation and to lift a no-contact order.

He said the couple went to Elko to retrieve a vehicle that had the methamphetamine inside, which NHP troopers found during a car stop.

Larry said he was not using, but that he admitted he knew the drugs were in the car. He was sentenced to 364 days on a gross misdemeanor in Elko.

Attorney Derrick Lopez said Larry cooperated with troopers when they stopped him. He acknowledged that Larry was convicted of a violent crime, but said he was never actually violent.

"He made threatening phone calls, but there was no actual harm and the person chose to continue to stay with him."

Gregory reinstated Larry's probation, but told him it wasn't likely he'd get another chance.

"The sentence in Elko actually helps you in this case," the judge said. He gave Larry credit for 172 days time served on his sentence should he violate again.

■ A $5,000 bench warrant was issued for a California man who failed to appear in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

Jeffrey Curtis, 40, waived a preliminary hearing on two counts of possession of a controlled substance in December.

According to the sheriff's office Curtis was arrested after a deputy spotted him working on a bicycle on the curb in Stateline. According to the report, Curtis started walking off after he spotted the deputy, who stopped him.

He gave another ID, but when the deputy took him into custody he admitted who he was. He had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

He was released on Jan. 8 on his own recognizance.

■ A professional gambler's arraignment was continued on Monday after his attorney said he couldn't make it to court due to the weather.

Matthew L. Betti, 25, is facing felony property damage charges after he damaged two monitors on the gaming floor at Harvey's last summer.

According to the complaint, Betti bet $1,400 a spin on the roulette wheel, losing all his money on the morning of May 14, 2017.

He punched the roulette table monitor and threw a chair at the three-card poker monitor, doing an estimated $14,000 in damage. He then left the casino for California. When contacted by deputies he allegedly admitted the incident but said he didn't realize how much damage there was.

He waived a preliminary hearing on Feb. 6, and there may be a plea agreement on the table.