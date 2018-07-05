Charge reduced in case where child got into methamphetamine

A woman arrested after her 2-year-old son consumed methamphetamine will face a gross misdemeanor child neglect charge.

Emily Elizabeth Rogers, 23, was ordered released on her own recognizance on Thursday after she waived a preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court.

Rogers was arrested on a warrant issued June 27 in connection with a May 13 incident that occurred at her Gardnerville Ranchos home.

The child's grandparents took him to the hospital after he was acting strangely and had a rash.

While at the hospital, the child tested positive for methamphetamine. When a family member visited the home, that person found that Rogers was gone.

The family found a jewelry box with loose methamphetamine in Rogers' desk while cleaning out her bedroom.

Recommended Stories For You

Attorney Kris Brown said it was Rogers' intention to admit to the child neglect charge in Douglas County District Court.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Rogers would receive a suspended 364-day jail sentence under the condition she enter Western Regional Drug Court. She is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Douglas County District Court on July 23.

The child is in the custody of his grandparents after spending time in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Renown.