Casino skimmer admits theft

An Indian Hills man admitted he skimmed more than $11,000 from a Stateline casino over the course of two years.

Carlos R. Rohas-Bruno, 41, entered a guilty plea to felony theft on Monday.

He faces 1-5 years in prison and an up to $10,000 fine when he returns for sentencing on Nov. 18.

Defense attorney William Cole said Rohas-Bruno intends to have the entire $11,200 restitution in hand at his sentencing.

Rohas-Bruno was working as a cage cashier supervisor between Aug. 19, 2017 and Jan. 31 when the money was discovered missing.

On Jan. 31, he was spotted taking a $100 bill while conducting a drop count that he later put in his pocket. He was taken into custody by Gaming Control officers.

■ An October trial was canceled on Tuesday after three Oregon men admitted to possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Cody Britton, Lucas Polk and Joseph Brunson appeared in Douglas County District Court with their attorneys.

The trio was arrested Dec. 30, 2017, at Stateline with 26 grams of crack cocaine and 126 Ecstasy pills in their vehicle.

It won’t be quite two years since their arrest date when they are sentenced Nov. 19.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors won’t oppose probation for the three men. They also will recommend an underlying sentence of 12-36 months for Brunson. Neither Polk nor Britton may seek diversion and both sides are free to argue for any lawful.

The maximum penalty is 12-48 months and a $5,000 fine.

■ A Mound House man was remanded into the custody of the sheriff’s office after he was sentenced to prison on a felony drug charge.

Miky Sears, 47, violated conditions of his bail as recently as last week, when he tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The closer I got to sentencing, the more I got stressed out, and I used,” Sears told District Judge Tom Gregory.

Attorney Kris Brown argued for a suspended sentence on condition Sears attend Western Nevada Regional Drug Court.

However, Gregory reminded Sears that he’d been warned that any violations of his bail could result in more severe penalties.

According to prosecutor A.J. Hames, Sears was in possession of 27 grams of methamphetamine when he was arrested on Dec. 15, 2018.

Hames pointed out that while Sears claimed he was facing the music, he knew there was a warrant out for him for the failed test and that he didn’t turn himself in.

Gregory sentenced Sears to 1-4 years in prison with 13 days time served, pointing out that Sears had violated his bail five times in this case.

Sears was convicted of a count of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act. He missed a June 17 arraignment because he’d checked himself into treatment.

■ A Californian in custody for trafficking gave up his trial date after attorneys said negotiation of the case were fruitful.

John W. Wood, 52, appeared in Douglas County District Court where he waived his right to a speedy trial.

An Oct. 9-11 trial had been set in the case, but defense attorney Mathew Work asked for a Sept. 30 hearing for Wood to change his plea in the case.

Work said that would be sufficient time to draft an agreement and share that with his client.

Wood has been in custody since he was stopped by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper in Stateline. The trooper allegedly found 25.2 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.

He is being held on $25,000 bail.