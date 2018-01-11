Casino embezzler finds ‘free play’ doesn’t exist

A Stateline man was granted probation in Judge Tod Young's court on Tuesday, after he admitted to a felony embezzlement charge in November.

Brandon J. Probert, 26, admitted to stealing more than $650 from Lakeside Inn and Casino in Stateline. He was arrested after deputies responded to a theft call last July. On scene, deputies contacted the general manager of Lakeside who said he believed Probert, an employee at the time, had been accessing slot machine "free play" in the casino to obtain credits for his personal benefit.

The manager said he conducted an audit of electronic records pertaining to a player tracking card that is used by authorized employees, including Probert. The player tracking card is used on machines for training and testing. Probert allegedly loaded free play 84 times. If a jackpot is scored on the machines, the money should be checked back into the casino cage cashier, however Probert allegedly had $3,150 in free play credits.

When deputies interviewed Probert, he admitted to having cashed out around $2,000 from the machines. Reports alleged Probert showed signs of remorse and apologized for taking the money. He apologized several times during his sentencing hearing as well, saying, "I had people I respected at Lakeside who probably do not have the same respect for me now."

Young granted Probert probation, saying, "I want you to turn your life around. I am leaving it up to you to be successful on this probation."

Probert was ordered to pay Lakeside a restitution amount of $6,340 during his probation that will not exceed three years.

A Gardnerville man was taken into custody to await his sentencing hearing after he tested positive for methamphetamine.

Clinton A. Neely, 34, was arrested in November after deputies conducted a traffic stop and found cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Neely was arrested on possession of paraphernalia, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, no tail lights and no drivers license charges.

Deputies responded to a call in regard to a suspicious occupied vehicle in the 700 block of Raab Court in Gardnerville. In route to the scene, officers observed a vehicle with no tail lights that matched the description of the suspicious vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies recognized Neely from previous contacts and knew he had warrants for his arrest.

The cocaine found in the vehicle weighed 7 grams and the methamphetamine weighed 8.3 grams.

Neely was out of jail pending his sentencing hearing, scheduled for Jan. 30, but tested positive for methamphetamine and was taken into custody.