Carson woman faces felony after shoplifting arrest

A Carson City woman accused of shoplifting $84 in items from the Gardnerville Walmart on Thursday is facing felony drug charges.

Ann Hurt, 36, was arrested after store security watched her scan only 10 of the 17 items she had in her cart and try to walk out of the store.

Deputies took her into custody at 2:30 p.m. for the shoplifting and an alternative sentencing violation out of Carson City.

However, after she was booked a search revealed she allegedly had 5.2 grams of methamphetamine hidden in her bra.

She is being held in Douglas County jail in lieu of $31,000 facing charges of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

She is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

■ A Jacks Valley man who fired several rounds through the side of his RV was released Wednesday on his own recognizance.

Harold J. Nolte, 33, is facing a gross misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm where a person could be endangered and misdemeanor discharging a firearm within a vehicle.

He is scheduled to return to East Fork Justice Court on March 21.

Nolte was arrested after deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Arcadia Drive early on Feb. 23.

■ A Carson City man waived his preliminary hearing on felony drug charges in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Andrey G. Griffiths, 20, faces charges in connection with drug sales in December 2016 and February 2017.

Griffiths will go to Douglas County District Court on the charge.

A March 7 hearing was set in the case of Daniel Ray King, 30, who was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

King was arrested while gambling in a Minden casino after a deputy contacted him and determined he wasn't supposed to be there under the conditions of his probation.

■ A 40-year Gardnerville man will appear in East Fork Justice Court on March 14 on several charges related to a Dec. 8 traffic collision.

Deputies and medics responded to the head-on collision at East Valley Road and Toler Lane.

The man, who appeared lethargic, told a deputy he'd taken a prescription drug earlier. The deputy asked him to remain in the vehicle while he investigated the collision.

A short time later the man was seen huffing a can of Dust-Off.