Carson man held on burglary charge

A Carson City man was arrested early Friday morning in Johnson Lane on trespassing and burglary charges.

Steven F. Bayley, 63, was taken into custody on Kim Place after a resident said he tried to come into his house.

According to the sheriff's office, the property owner said he awoke to find Bayley parked in his driveway.

A former neighbor, Bayley and the homeowner had a contentious relationship.

The owner told sheriff's deputies he stuck his head out the door and yelled at Bayley to leave. He then went back inside and armed himself with a pistol. He said Bayley got out of his vehicle and opened the front door and walked in. The owner said he fired on shot that hit the door jam. Bayley retreated to his vehicle, where deputies found him.

He is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

Recommended Stories For You

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man was arrested on a trafficking charge after he was stopped for failing to signal and a background check revealed he had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Joshua Edwards, 32, is accused of selling 5.6 grams of heroin within 500 feet of an elementary school on Feb. 9.

If convicted of trafficking in more than 4 grams he faces a mandatory prison sentence.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 26, according to court documents.

He was stopped at Robin and Blue Rock on Thursday afternoon.

■ A California man who admitted to possession of a controlled substance in District Court on Monday was arrested on Thursday night at Harvey's for failure to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court and an alternative sentencing violation.

Jeffrey Curtis, 40, faces up to four years in prison on each count, though possession generally carries mandatory probation.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man arrested on a warrant Thursday evening faces a felony drug charge.

Adam J. Guenther, 27, was under supervision by the department of alternative sentencing.

He is awaiting a May 21 hearing on a felony drug charge.