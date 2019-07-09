Carson man faces up to 15 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine

A Carson City man admitted Tuesday he sold nearly 4 ounces of methamphetamine on April 11.

“I had a hardship and going through a lot,” Daniel W. Martinez, 32, said when he appeared in Douglas County District Court.

Martinez has been in custody since his arrest in April.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Martinez will not be charged with an enhancement for being within 1,500 feet of a public park.

Prosecutors also won’t pursue fraud charges after it was learned that two other sales turned out to be rocks and salt.

Martinez faces up to 6-15 years in prison and an up to $100,000 fine at his Aug. 27 sentencing.

ν A 21-year old Minden man was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison on one count of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Troy T. Collins received the lowest sentence on the charge, which requires he go to prison.

Collins was arrested July 25, 2018, after his vehicle allegedly crossed the centerline and into the path of an oncoming patrol car on Douglas Avenue in Gardnerville.

During a search after his arrest, deputies found methamphetamine in his sock.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in May.

He was fined $1 and received credit for 167 days he’d spent in custody.

ν A former Lake Tahoe man acknowledged he didn’t actually win a fight where he punched a fellow inmate because he was sentenced to prison.

Parker Eoff, 30, received 1-3 years in prison to run concurrently with a sentence he’s presently serving.

Attorney William Routsis said he should be out in January.

Eoff was given credit for 100 days time served. Eoff was awaiting transfer to the prison on May 14, 2018, when he hit another inmate in what Routsis described as a “one-punch deal.” Prosecutor Ric Casper concurred that the other inmate wasn’t injured.

ν A Sparks man admitted to felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and controlled substance on Tuesday.

Kyle Earl Dean, 26, said he should have been smarter about driving off in a Toyota Camry he was arrested with on May 31 in Indian Hills.

He faces up to nine years in prison if the two charges are run consecutively. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend concurrent sentences at Dean’s Aug. 13 sentencing.

Dean was found with 9.6 grams of hash oil after he was allegedly caught trying to put a license plate for a Subaru on the Camry.

ν A Carson City woman may not be eligible for mandatory probation, attorneys said on Tuesday.

Kelly Erickson, 41, agreed to admit one count of possession of methamphetamine and another of petite larceny in exchange for a recommendation that she receive a suspended 19-48-month sentence.

She was arrested June 16 at the Topsy Walmart after deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint. The methamphetamine was found in her bra.

ν Probation was revoked for a Carson City man who is serving a 1-4-year prison sentence for sales of a controlled substance.

Matthew R. Sorensen, 29, admitted violating his probation on gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

He was ordered to serve 60 days in jail in July 2018 with the remaining 304 days suspended.

Probation officials said he essentially absconded from supervision not long after he was released from jail, according to an Oct. 4, 2018 report.

In the meantime he was arrested and pleaded guilty in Washoe County on the drug charge.

Sorensen was arrested Feb. 14, 2018, with a ceramic knife after he was caught trying to leave the Walmart with Xboxes.

ν A Gardnerville Ranchos woman, who admitted she used methamphetamine and heroin every day before she was arrested, had her sentence deferred and was ordered to participate in Western Regional Drug Court.

Autumn Barron, 27, admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine when she was arrested on April 26. She also admitted to a Jan. 25 incident where she had homemade alcohol in the jail.

Should Barron successfully complete drug court, the charges against her would be dropped.

