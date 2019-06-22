Carson man denies charges

A Carson City man is denying assault and burglary charges connected with a confrontation at a Topaz Ranch Estates home.

A preliminary hearing for Boyd Turtle, 54, was delayed on Friday after a witness failed to appear. Turtle was ordered to return to East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are required to provide sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and Turtle could have been involved. Should the justice of the peace determine there is sufficient evidence, Turtle would be bound over to district court.

Turtle is accused of holding a knife on a resident at the home during a June 9 incident when a woman, Antoinette Auguilar-Turtle, 55, arrived at the home on Limestone Road claiming she was owed money.

She is accused of pulling a pistol on one of the residents.

Two other Carson residents also were arrested in connection with the incident.

A Sparks man waived a preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday and will face felony charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and controlled substance in district court.

Kyle Earl Dean, 26, was taken into custody on May 31 after a deputy spotted him at the intersection of Mica and Haystack Drives in Indian Hills apparently attaching a license plate to a Toyota Camry.

According to court documents, the license plate belonged to a Subaru and the Camry belonged to someone else, who’d reported it stolen.

When asked for identification, Dean went rummaging around in the vehicle looking for some. A search of the vehicle turned up a couple of devices that appeared to be used to smoke drugs and 9.6 grams of hash oil, along with alleged burglary tools.

He is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on July 9 with attorney Kristine Brown.

A California man who fell asleep in front of the Gardnerville Walmart waived his preliminary hearing in justice court on Wednesday on a charge of possession of a stolen identification.

Patrons said they tried to rouse Randy Martin, 33, of Hayward, before the deputy arrived.

The identification Martin gave deputies came back to a victim in a Stockton burglary. He also had a bag of items shoplifted from the Walmart.

A homeless woman was taken into custody in Stateline on Tuesday.

Michele Butler, 53, was arrested around noon at the Stateline bus stop on charges of ex-felon failure to register and a fugitive warrant from out of state.

A Bishop, Calif., man was arrested for drug possession late Wednesday after being stopped for speeding through downtown Gardnerville.

Miguel A. Martinez, 19, was allegedly traveling 16-20 mph over the 25 mph speed limit when he was stopped around 11:20 p.m.

Deputies allegedly discovered cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia in his possession.