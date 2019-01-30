Carson man behind bars after burglary

A Carson City man will have to spend six months in Douglas County Jail as a condition of a suspended five-year prison term.

William B. Soukup, 20, appeared in Douglas County District Court for sentencing on a felony burglary.

Soukup admitted to stealing from a Ruhenstroth family, who said they took him in last summer.

"He betrayed us and our family," one of the residents said. "We have video of him stealing from us when he knew he was always welcome in our home. I've spent the last five months afraid he was going to come back."

The woman said he took $7,500 worth of items from their home and while insurance covered some of that loss, residents will have to pay higher insurance premiums.

The defense, prosecution and Nevada Parole and Probation recommended Soukup's sentence be suspended.

Defense attorney Kris Brown said Soukup was desperate and homeless when he took the items.

However, prosecutor Erik Levin said Soukup had several family members in the area who could have helped him.

"I don't see the desperation," he said. "I see a thief."

Saying residential burglary is a dangerous crime, District Judge Tod Young deviated from the recommended sentence by sending Soukup to jail for six months. He ordered that Soukup not be given credit for good time.

Soukup first came to authorities' attention when they received a report that he'd cashed a $832 check in Minden on July 20 that appeared to have been forged on a computer.

On Aug. 27, the Ruhenstroth family learned that Soukup had gone into their home without permission and took several items thanks to their video system.

A warrant for Soukup's arrest was issued Sept. 25, 2018, and he was arrested in Churchill County in October and transported to Douglas County.

Young ordered him to pay $3,500 in restitution, with $2,400 going to the victims, in sentencing him to 20-60 months in prison. Soukup was given credit for 23 days time served.