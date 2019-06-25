Carson man arrested in home invasion

A Carson City man was taken into custody on Monday night on charges of home invasion and residential burglary.

Nicholas W. Watson, 30, was booked at 6 p.m. after deputies responded to a home in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Deputies responded to a report of a shirtless man with long hair breaking into a home on Chardonay.

They heard Watson inside and took him into custody when e walked out.

Deputies found that the door appeared to have been deadbolted and was broken. Watson told deputies he was there for his phone charger. Watson allegedly broke some tiles and a vehicle mirror, but no one in the home was injured.

He was released after posting a $50,000 bond and given an Aug. 26 court date.

■ A Lake Tahoe man was taken into custody on Monday morning on a charge of felony domestic battery.

Eric W. Villalobos, 53, was booked in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Villalobos was arrested on an April warrant alleging he pushed the victim. If convicted it would be his third instance of domestic battery in three years. Attorney Maria Pence was appointed to represent him.

■ A Johnson Lane resident is facing a felony drug charge after she was arrested just after midnight early Saturday morning.

Erica M. Cervantes, 42, sought release on her own recognizance on Monday. That was opposed by prosecutor Erik Levin, who asked her bail be set at $10,000 bondable.

Cervantes argued she isn’t a flight risk and promised to come to court. East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones left bail at $3,000.

■ An Elko man said his arrest on a felony theft charge was the result of a misunderstanding.

Steven M. Pacheco, 50, was taken into custody by Elko Police on a warrant out of East Fork Justice Court.

He is accused of taking and pawning coins and jewelry worth more than $5,000 when he moved out of his relative’s house.

While he said he still had most of the items he left with in April, investigators discovered he’d allegedly pawned the more valuable items.

His $25,000 bail will stand until he has an opportunity to appear in court with his attorney.

■ A Gardnerville woman found slumped over the steering wheel early Sunday morning in Minden was taken into custody on a felony drug charge.

Naomi L. DiMartino, 45, was contacted by deputies after reports of an unconscious woman in a Ford Focus at the Minden AM/PM.

A background check revealed she had a warrant in Carson City, which led to a search where deputies found the cocaine and brass knuckles.

■ An Indian Hills man could face a felony charge of driving under the influence after a collision at Johnson Lane and Billy’s Road on Friday night.

Prosecutors are working on a charging decision in the case of Jonathan Bezzone, 33, who appeared out of custody in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

According to prosecutor Erik Levin, a preliminary breath test revealed Bezzone had a .18 blood alcohol content, more than twice the legal limit.

Deputies responded at 9:40 p.m. for a collision between a Crossover and a white Jeep.

According to court documents, the Jeep had been rear-ended by the Crossover and wound up in a ditch.