Carson man admits using someone else’s identification

A Carson City man admitted using someone else's identity to avoid being taken in on a warrant.

Peter M. Reinschmidt, 27, is facing up to 1-5 years in prison. Under a plea agreement prosecutors won't opposed probation if he completes a drug treatment program.

Reinschmidt was arrested on Jan. 4, according to court documents.

His attorney said Carson City had dismissed charges there and that he was facing a 180-day sentence in Washoe County.

Because he had quite a bit of time he'd already served, the attorney said he expected him to be available to go to a treatment program after just a few weeks.

He was ordered to return for sentencing on June 11, unless he is still in treatment.

■ A professional gambler was ordered to stay out of gaming establishments after he admitted to willful injury to property.

Matthew Betti, 33, was ordered to pay nearly $12,000 in damages. If he makes full restitution by March 18, 2019, he could be sentenced for a gross misdemeanor instead of a felony under a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Betti wagered $1,400 a spin on the Harvey's roulette wheel May 14, 2017, losing a substantial sum of money.

On his way out he punched the roulette table monitor and threw a chair at the three-card poker monitor, doing an estimated $14,000 in damage. He then left the casino for California. When contacted by deputies he allegedly admitted the incident but said he didn't realize how much damage there was.

■ The sentencing of a South Lake Tahoe man was delayed two weeks after a mix-up on his sentencing resulted in a delayed pre-sentence report.

James A. Hernandez, 30, is scheduled to return to Douglas County District Court on April 2.

Attorney Matthew Ence said he learned the report wasn't completed when he asked for it last week.

Hernandez is facing up to four years in prison for possession of heroin with intent to sell.

He was arrested in October 2017 in Stateline with 5.5 grams of heroin in individual bags, a scale, and five cell phones.

He admitted to the charge in January.

■ A 30-year-old Gardnerville man admitted to possession of methamphetamine on Monday.

Daniel R. King was on a suspended sentence when he was arrested at the C.O.D. Casino on Feb. 27.

Sentencing was set for April 9, where his probation violation will be adjudicated.