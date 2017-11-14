Carson City man pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

A Carson City man denied charges of sexually assaulting a victim under 16 years old and lewdness with a child under 14 years old in Judge Thomas Gregory's court on Monday morning.

David R. Slate, 38, was arrested after he was accused of touching and kissing an 8-year-old child in Douglas County. According to court documents, the victim alleges Slate came into her room while she was in bed and started touching her in her private areas. Slate denies the accusations.

Slate waived his right to a speedy trial and is set for a six-day trial beginning July 10. Defense attorney Derrick Lopez is representing Slate and Eric Levin will represent the state in this case. Gregory denied Slate's request to be released from jail and his previous bail amount remains at $100,000.

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 48 months in prison after he was arrested for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and a fugitive warrant.

Carlos O. Barragan was arrested in South Lake Tahoe after deputies responded to a 911 call in regards to theft at MontBleu in August. MontBleu security said they responded to the parking garage where they contacted Barragan, who dropped some stolen property items and fled. An investigation found a GMC Suburban had the drivers side window broken and was missing a tool box, cell phone and jumper cables. According to reports, Barragan had dropped the toolbox and jumper cables when he fled, but kept the cell phone.

Later that night at 3:30 a.m., deputies saw the man from the surveillance footage walking into Dotty's Casino. They contacted and detained him. They located the stolen phone and also found a broken glass bulb used to smoke methamphetamine and a small bag of methamphetamine.

In court, Barragan asked Gregory to grant him probation so he could enter into a drug program to beat his addiction to methamphetamine. The state, represented by Ric Casper opposed granting Barragan probation since his record showed multiple probation violations and since he was out on parole when he committed the burglaries.

Gregory said given Barragan's criminal history, he didn't believe he would do well on probation and sentenced him to four years in prison with parole eligibility after 18 months.

A Carson City man, facing a felony domestic battery charge was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison.

Trevor L. Nenzel, 26, was arrested in May on charges of domestic battery and an outside warrant after deputies responded to a call to the 2300 block of Highway 395.

On scene, deputies contacted the reporting party who said her boyfriend had struck her the night before. According to reports, at 10:30 p.m. on May 27, Nenzel came home and the couple began arguing about him being with another woman. During the argument, Nenzel allegedly pinned the victim by the neck to a wall. When asked by officers, Nenzel said he wanted to make the victim listen to him.

According to reports, Nenzel also struck the victim's left thigh and left foot. Nenzel then left the room with one of the couple's children. The victim said she followed him and he threw a baby bottle at her striking her in the right wrist. He also struck her in the left chest before handing her the child. According to reports, there was bruising on the victim's chest and wrist.

Nenzel told Gregory he hopes to pursue sobriety after getting out of prison.

"I regret the decisions I've made in the last year and how they have affected my three kids," Nenzel also apologized to the victim.

In Nevada, a third domestic battery in seven years carries a mandatory prison sentence.

A 32-year-old man, who said he was addicted to cocaine, cannabis and opioids, was granted a diversion program in court on Monday.

Matthew A. Salstone was arrested on charges of sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and no registration.

Salstone was arrested Dec. 31 after officers observed a Jeep Cherokee with one of the back lights out traveling west on Highway 50. Officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. According to reports, the interior of the vehicle smelled of marijuana. Officers also saw a glass container of marijuana spilled on the passenger's seat. Officers searched the vehicle and found a bag of hydrocodone pills and 4 small bags of a white powdery substance.

Kenneth Stover represented Salstone in court and said due to his addiction to opioids, he believed Salstone would be the ideal candidate for a diversion program. He also said if Salstone failed his program, he would not be eligible for probation and would be sent to prison, he said that alone would encourage him to remain clean.

Gregory delayed Salstone's sentencing for up to 3 years.