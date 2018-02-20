Carson City man arrested on felony burglary charge

A Carson City man was arrested on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Matthew R. Sorenson was arrested on Wednesday when deputies were responding to a call at Walmart on Topsy Lane. Deputies were flagged down by Walmart management asking them to detain a subject. The subject, Sorenson, had allegedly stolen items from Walmart the Sunday prior.

Deputies detained the man. When they searched his person they found a pocket knife and a multi-tool with a device for removing security devices from merchandise.

Walmart management had photo and video evidence of Sorenson stealing X-Box systems. The systems totaled over $777.

Deputies also found two gloves, a pry bar, a zipper case with ziplock jewelry bags and two ziplock bags with methamphetamine residue.

His bail is set at $33,149.