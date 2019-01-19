Candlelight vigil for homicide victims Saturday

During off hours use the Secret Witness number at 775-782-7463 or call dispatch at 775-782-5126.

To leave a tip regarding the Ranchos homicides call 775-783-6030 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email dcsotips@douglasnv.us

A candlelight vigil is being organized by community members 6-7 p.m. today at Ranchos Aspen Park in memory of the two homicide victims killed in their Gardnerville Ranchos homes last week.

Both of the women killed in the last week were shot, it was announced at a press conference in Reno on Thursday.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam conducted the conference where Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley was present.

The Washoe County double homicide bears a resemblance to the two murders in the Gardnerville Ranchos, authorities said Thursday. Balaam wouldn't confirm the Washoe County victims were shot.

Balaam said the investigation into the deaths at a home on La Guardia Lane in Southwest Reno prompted his office to contact Douglas County.

"Due to the similarities between the La Guardia case and the two recent homicides in Douglas County we immediately contacted Douglas Sheriff's Office detectives and surrounding law enforcement agencies," Balaam said. "All law enforcement agencies have been working together since (Wednesday) evening to determine what, if any connection, there may be between the two investigations."

A man and his son found what deputies described as a doorknob lock popper on Thursday morning near a Lyell Way home.

The man said that he contacted the sheriff's office and deputies took it into evidence.

Residents have been on edge since the women's bodies were found on the mornings of Jan. 10 and Sunday in their homes within a mile of one another.

The vigil is just one of the resources Douglas County has for residents who may be overwhelmed by the events of the past week.

"Due to the recent tragic events in Douglas County, many people may be feeling grief, anxiety, and unsafe," county spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said. "Douglas County is encouraging residents to reach out to support groups in the community to receive help, reassurance and comfort during this difficult time."

Two women, who lived within a mile of one another, were slain in their home by an unknown subject. Douglas County detectives are investigating the deaths.

In addition to the two homicides, a Gardnerville woman was killed in an UTV wreck just hours after two Sparks men drowned at Topaz Lake.

Douglas County Mobile Outreach Safety Team: The team is composed of a firefighter paramedic, a licensed clinical social worker, and a deputy sheriff to create a skilled intervention team to check up on local residents experiencing a crisis. The team will be increasing services to 2 days/per week with support from Douglas County Social Services. If you know or work with an individual that is in need of MOST, please make a referral to non-emergency dispatch (775) 782-5126. Tell dispatch you want to make a MOST referral and provide the following:

Douglas Center for Hope and Healing: They provide free grief support groups twice a month, home visits, grief backpacks and a resource library. They are also available to come and speak to your business or community event about coping with a tragic loss. Check out the Resources page on their website at: http://www.douglascenterforhopeandhealing.org. There is great information on how to talk to your kids, what to say and what not to, and dealing with the loss of a loved one. If you are in need of our services you can reach out via their website, email or call us at (775)-450-0329.

Caring Neighbors: Trained Douglas County Sheriff's Office volunteers who have completed background checks, will be calling on senior clients who live in Douglas County. Each client can have a phone call once or twice a week or whichever frequency they wish. The client can also sign up for uniformed DCSO volunteers, male or female, to visit them briefly at their homes. If you would like this free service, or know of someone who would benefit from this program, please call Douglas County Social Services at (775)782-9825.

Parents Helping Each Other: Meets Mondays, 12:15PM-1:15PM at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church. Support for parents and caregivers of children with mental, emotional and physical disabilities. For more information contact: (775)-781-0935

PTSD Support Group: Meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month from 6:30PM-8:00PM at the Douglas County Community Center. The group is open to adults, 18 years or older, who have PTSD. For more information contact Suicide Prevention Network at: (775)-783-1510.