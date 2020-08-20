Californian admits trying to elude deputies

A Californian, who fled deputies while allegedly under the influence, admitted to failing to stop but said he wouldn’t characterize his action as “willful.”

Jason John Mills, 48, faces up to six years in prison and a $5,000 fine after he admitted Monday to attempting to elude a police officer.

His sentencing in the June 4 incident is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Mills was spotted driving the wrong way on Highway 88 directly at a deputy at 3 a.m. before swerving back into the proper lane. He was clocked at 93 mph in a pursuit south into Alpine County. Douglas deputies followed him into California where they saw him turn into a spot and turn off his lights.

He was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol for driving under the influence.

Mills told District Judge Tom Gregory that he was diagnosed as bipolar in the 1990s.

“This was something that just kind of happened,” he said while appearing virtually in court. “I take responsibility for what I did.”

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man, who struck another vehicle and ended up in a ditch, was granted a deferred sentence for felony driving under the influence on Monday.

Christopher James Kaecker, 32, was involved in a Feb. 29 collision. If successful on diversion, Kaecker’s charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. If he fails, he faces 1-6 years in prison.

■ A man received a suspended sentence after he admitted to gross misdemeanor attempted embezzlement.

Jordan Jeffrey Molina, 27, paid $2,230 restitution to the AT&T Store for money he failed to deposit in November 2018.

■ A Lake Tahoe man, who altered the payee’s name on a $1,680 check, received a suspended 1-3 year prison sentence.

Ryan Joseph Gill, 38, admitted the charge in connection with an April 24, 2017, case. His sentence was suspended for two years.

■ Prospective jurors could be receiving summons soon in connection with the case of a man who is denying a home invasion charge.

Bradley Michael Stribling, 29, remains in custody pending the Sept. 8-10 trial, though his attorney argued for his release on Monday.

Stribling invoked his right to trial within 60 days, but attorney Brian Filter said that he might waive that right if he were released.

Prosecutor A.J. Hames is seeking to have a witness appear by video or to delay the trial until the witness could appear in person.

Filter said he would oppose delaying the trial.

He said Stribling is in custody because he drank cough syrup that contained alcohol in violation of his bail conditions.

Attorneys will return to discuss the trial delay on Aug. 24. If the trial occurs it will be the first one in Douglas County since the coronavirus outbreak.

Stribling is accused of kicking in a neighbor’s garage door in Topaz Ranch Estates on March 29.

He’d been out of prison for five months when the incident occurred.

■ A Gardnerville woman was granted a deferral after admitting to a count of felony driving under the influence.

Dana Ruth Linehan, 61, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. She had been taken back into custody on a bail violation on July 30.

She was initially arrested on Jan. 8 after deputies were called to a downtown Gardnerville business where Linehan was causing a disturbance.

She was arrested after deputies found evidence she’d driven to the location.

Linehan had previously been convicted of DUI in March 2013 and December 2014.

A third DUI in seven years is punishable by a mandatory 1-6-year prison term, but offenders can also opt to undergo a 3-5-year program through Western Nevada Regional DUI Court. Should she succeed, Linehan will be allowed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor DUI.

■ A Lake Tahoe man admitted to a charge of possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday.

Thomas Matthew Adams agreed to complete an inpatient program as part of his probation, according to his attorney.

He was arrested Feb. 27 near the Hard Rock Hotel in Stateline with heroin.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6.

Adams is being held in Douglas County Jail on an alternative sentencing violation.

■ A man is in custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest for violating his probation.

Nathan Centeno, 26, is being held in Douglas County Jail pending a court hearing.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in June after he failed to appear on a probation violation. He was serving a six-month sentence in Washoe County. Should his probation be revoked his 12-34-month prison sentence could be imposed.

Centeno was on probation for possession of a controlled substance when he was arrested on New Year’s Day and was reinstated after spending the first two months of the year in custody.