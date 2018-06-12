California woman sentenced in Genoa wreck

A California woman who was involved in a drunken collision in Genoa must serve two days in jail after she admitted to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and battery

Navarina Christine Wakefield, 33, was arrested Jan. 22 after deputies responded to a report that a vehicle hit a parked car at the Genoa Bar.

According to the sheriff's report, a preliminary breath test showed she had a .227 blood alcohol content. While being taken to Carson Valley Medical Center after the wreck, she spit in a deputy's face.

Wakefield was sentenced on June 6 to consecutive jail terms of 32 days for driving under the influence and 62 days for battery and a $900 fine.

The 30-day sentence was suspended for a year, while the battery sentence was suspended for two years.

But she was ordered to serve four days in jail. She served a day and a half when she was arrested, and must serve the other two and a half days on July 27.

She also owes $2,800 in restitution.

Wakefield wrote a letter of apology to the deputies who arrested her.