California woman arrested for DUI and battery on an officer

A Pollock Pines, Calif., woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, spitting and battery on an officer.

Navarina C. Wakefield, 32, was arrested Monday after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a parked car at the Genoa bar.

Deputies made contact with Wakefield in her vehicle and reported she had slurred speech and watery eyes. She gave a preliminary breath test of .227 percent. She was arrested.

Later, when deputies were transporting Wakefield to the Carson Valley Medical Center, Wakefield spit in deputies' faces.

Her bail is set at $10,000.

A Stockton, Calif., woman was arrested on a domestic battery charge.

Recommended Stories For You

The 32-year-old woman was arrested when deputies responded to a domestic report to the 1200 block of Redwood Circle. Deputies made contact with the victim who said he was sleeping in his room when the woman entered and began punching him.

He told deputies he believed he woke up after the second punch and was punched two more times. Deputies reported marks on the victim's arms and bruising consistent with his story.

Her bail is set at $3,300.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on charges of fictitious plates, driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

The 57-year-old was arrested Saturday after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Volvo Station Wagon on Highway 395 for not having a month tab on its license plate and for expired registration.

Deputies contacted the driver who had multiple license suspensions including a driving under the influence suspension and a failure to appear warrant.

His bail is set at $1,618.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on an alternative sentencing violation, driving without a valid drivers license and fictitious plates.

The 30-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning at 12:45 a.m. when deputies conducted a traffic stop at Tillman Lane and Kimmerling Road.

Deputies stopped the man in his Ford SUV with expired licence plates. Deputies made contact with the subject who also had an expired drivers license and a failure to appear warrant.

His bail is set at $1,618.