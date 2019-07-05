California man held in lewdness charge

A San Diego man is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail after he was taken into custody for lewdness with a child under 14 years of age.

Ross W. Lennon, 21, was taken into custody 3:30 a.m. Friday at Elks Point Road and Highway 50, according to Douglas County Jail records.

Lennon will face proceedings in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

■ A Stateline man was taken into custody around 6 p.m. July 3 on Kingsbury Grade accused of a hit and run collision.

Willam J. Carnes II, 38, was also arrested on a fugitive warrant, obstructing officers, failure to maintain lane, fictitious plates and not having proof of insurance.

■ A Carson City man is in custody in connection with a home invasion that occurred early on July 3.

Gary Allen Dillishaw, 20, was arrested in Carson City on two warrants issued out of East Fork Justice Court.

He faces a Monday hearing in Carson City Justice Court on a drug possession charge.

According to court documents, residents of a home on Tourmaline were awakened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

One resident went out into the main room and found a masked man holding a large sharp object, like an ax or a machete.

The man in the mask said “You took my mom,” and backed the resident out of the house, slowly raising the mask so he could see who it was.

The resident said he recognized Dillishaw. Deputies looked for him, but didn’t find him. He was arrested in Carson later that day.

■ A Gardnerville man was arrested on Thursday night after he allegedly threatened another man with a stone figurine of a squirrel.

David M. Cruz, 30, was taken into custody at 8:30 p.m. after deputies responded to a report in Aspen Mobile Home Park off Centerville.

When they arrived they heard Cruz and a woman arguing. Another man contacted in connection with the incident said Cruz threatened to hit him on the head with the figurine, which deputies estimated weighed 5-10 pounds.