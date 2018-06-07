California man given probation for trafficking methamphetamine

A California man, who admitted to felony trafficking of a controlled substance a year ago, was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court.

Clinton P. Rickman, 30, of Ridgecrest, Calif., was arrested in 2016 after transporting more than 100 grams of methamphetamine from California to Nevada.

Douglas County TriNet set up a drug deal with Rickman and accomplice, Tricia Turria, who was sentenced last month to 3-10 years in prison for her part in the trafficking.

Rickman delivered the methamphetamine for Turria on Nov. 8, 2016, but was released due to his cooperation.

He was later arrested on Nov. 10 on the trafficking charge.

He admitted to the charge, and per the plea agreement had several other charges dropped, such as conspiracy to violate a uniformed controlled substances act, sales of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

In court on Tuesday, Rickman claimed to be 404 days sober, and had a key chain filled with chips from Narcotics Anonymous, indicating his sobriety milestones.

He also obtained a job, and spends his off time attending meetings. He struck up several friendships with fellow recovered addicts, who were in the audience to show their support.

Due to his behavior since arraignment, instead of being sent to prison for five years or more, he was given a suspended 2-5 year sentence, with five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay nearly $2,000 in restitution and fines.

"I won't let you down," Rickman told the court.

"Don't let yourself down," said District Court Judge Tod Young. "Because you, your loved ones, that's who is counting on you."

He was given credit for time served of 44 days.

■ A man who admitted to sales of a controlled substance was given a slightly reduced sentence because he surrendered.

Andrew M. Zahtilla, 37, said Monday that he realized he had made mistakes, and wanted to rectify them.

He turned himself in on March 3 after failing to appear.

He asked for the possibility of probation so he could become a good father to his children.

Though he wasn't granted probation, he received a reduced sentence.

He was sentenced to 12-36 months instead of 48, and was ordered to pay nearly $800 in fines, but did not have the fine of $2,000 added on.

He was granted 115 days in credit for time served.

■ A woman who admitted possession of drugs will be allowed to participate in a treatment program.

Stephanie Collins, 40, had been through the process twice, and had her probation revoked both times for failing to complete drug court, in 2014 and again in 2015.

However, the court noticed a change in Collins.

She said she maintained sobriety for 83 days, obtained employment, and was attending 12-step meetings. Several members of her program were in attendance to show their support.

"You're 40 years old," said Judge Gregory, "it's time to quit using drugs, but you've done well since being released."

She was sentenced to 19-48 months, suspended, with 66 days in credit for time served.

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to turn my life around," she said.

A 54-year-old man admitted to the charge of possession of methamphetamine, and faces a maximum of four years in prison.

Rick E. Hansberry was arrested after deputies found methamphetamine on his person.

"How's meth treating you, sir?" asked Young.

"Not too well, sir," Hansberry responded.

He had already completed 20 sessions of substance abuse counseling by the time of his arraignment.

His sentencing is set for July 24.

A man facing a felony DUI faces a maximum of six years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Joshua J. Weimer was arrested on counts of a third felony DUI as well as reckless driving. His blood alcohol level at the time of his arrest was .117.

He has two prior DUI convictions, both from 2015, one in August and another in November.

He admitted to the DUI charge in District Court, and admitted to the reckless driving charge a week prior in East Fork Justice Court.

His sentencing is set for July 24.

A man charged with two gross misdemeanors, one for possession a dangerous drug without a prescription, and one for attempted possession of a controlled subject, admitted to both charges and was sentenced.

Charles D. Austin was arrested after trying to obtain heroin, and was found with five separate prescription drugs without prescriptions.

He faced a maximum of two years in county jail, and a fine of up to $2,000.

He was sentenced to 364 days on each count, to run concurrently with each other, and they were both suspended. He was ordered to probation and to attend drug court.

His probation is not to exceed three years.

A woman granted diversion for drug sales admitted to a violation after she tested positive for marijuana.

Amber Fitzgerald, 24, and Christopher McLaughlin, 29, were arrested in 2014 after selling 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.

They were granted diversion and ordered to take part in an in-treatment program and enroll in Western Regional drug court.

Her sentencing is set for June 11, with bail set at $500.

After spending three years on diversion for failing to maintain or support a child, Julio A. Marquez, 40, was released from his sentence.

In 2016, a nationwide bench warrant was issued for Marquez after he had neglected to pay his scheduled payments for child support, and had a balance of over $12,000.

He claimed to have paid $1,500 the day before court at a kiosk in Tahoe.

Since his ordered time on diversion had expired that same day, his case was dismissed.