California man bound over on drug trafficking charge

Sufficient evidence was found against a Union City, Calif., man to sustain a felony trafficking charge.

Nathaniel S. Ford, 51, appeared in East Fork Justice Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

A deputy testified he spotted Ford's Nissan northbound on Highway 395 at 40 mph in the 25 mph zone on March 10. The deputy pulled in behind him and followed him into Minden, where Ford came to a full stop in the slow lane.

Ford was ordered to district court on April 3. His bail is $1,000.

In Nevada, trafficking carries a mandatory prison sentence.

■ A South Lake Tahoe man was taken into custody on Friday morning on several possession of stolen property and drug charges.

Brett M. Bell, 30, was arrested at Harvey's in Stateline at 7:28 a.m.

Charges include five separate counts of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance.

According to the sheriff's report, Belle was sitting on the sidewalk and when he saw the deputy drive by, he packed up his stuff and started to walk away.

■ A Kingsbury man was arrested Sunday evening on charges of domestic battery and coercion.

Brian C. Blair, 43, was arrested after deputies arrived at his Tramway Drive home.

According to the Sheriff's Office he took the phone away when the victim tried to call 911. Two children were there and witnessed the incident. Information about it was forwarded to Child Protective Services.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos woman was arrested Saturday evening on charges of possession of burglary charges.

Dusty L. Greenlee, 32, was booked on four counts of nonresidential burglary, possession of someone else's credit card, possession of burglary tools and stolen property.

Greenlee was detained by Harveys security for allegedly stealing nearly $1,900 in merchandise from four different stores. She allegedly had items from Tahoe Gifts, Essentials, Promenade Deck Fashions and Landau Jewelry.

■ A Gardnerville woman is in custody on a warrant issued after she failed to appear in Douglas County District Court on March 12.

Cassandra Robertson, 20, was arrested in Carson City on March 21 on the warrant and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Robertson allegedly violated her diversion by testing positive for methamphetamine.

■ A Winnemucca man was taken into custody March 17 after he allegedly punched a 69-year-old tow truck driver in the face.

Robert E. Wadleigh, 32, was arrested after deputies responded 1 p.m. to a Kingsbury Grade traffic collision between the snowplow and a Subaru.

According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived, Wadleigh tried to walk away from the wreck. When they tried to restrain him, he cursed and threatened them.

When they tried to restrain him, and took him to the ground, his face struck the pavement and he started bleeding.

The victim said he was plowing the parking lot because there weren't any businesses open and no vehicles.

After taking Wadleigh to jail, he had to be restrained.

A deputy reported that while Wadleigh was being put in the restraint chair, the prisoner spit blood in his face.