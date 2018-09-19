California man admits to trafficking mushrooms

A California man avoided a potential life sentence by pleading guilty to a lesser trafficking charge in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

Elijah Cohn, 23, was arrested 17 months ago after he was pulled over for speeding through Gardnerville on April 22, 2017.

According to their report, deputies allegedly located 159 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Trafficking involving more than 24 grams of contraband can result in a sentence of 10 years to life.

The lower level charge carries a maximum sentence of 12-72 months in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Under the deal, prosecutors will recommend a 12-30-month sentence. A fine is mandatory in trafficking cases, but Cohn's attorney Paul Quade said there was a joint recommendation for a $1 fine.

Quade also sought more than the usual eight weeks for sentencing, saying he would prefer to wait three months.

Prosecutor Tina Russom objected to the delay pointing out that the case was already old.

District Judge Tom Gregory set sentencing for Dec. 17, saying Quade could always file a motion for a continuance.

■ A Johnson Lane man was denied diversion but was put on probation in district court on Monday.

Don N. Richey, 48, received a 12-32-month sentence, suspended for five years and was ordered to pay $630 restitution.

A petition for diversion was filed Monday morning, but prosecutor Tina Russom opposed it, saying Richey had been in treatment as recently as 2017.

Defense attorney Kris Brown said Richey had a full-time job and had been sober for 90 days.

Richey was taken into custody on Feb. 21 on warrants in connection with three drug sales in April and November 2016.