California couple faces multiple felony charges

Kiel John Laubisch and Heather Danielle Jean were taken into custody on multiple drug and other counts after being stopped for speeding on Monday afternoon. Douglas County Sheriff's Office photo

A California couple was arrested in Gardnerville on multiple drug charges Monday after being pulled over for speeding.

Deputies stopped a vehicle in the S-curve at around 2:45 p.m. for driving an unregistered vehicle 21-30 mph over the speed limit.

The driver, Kiel John Laubisch, 32, didn’t have a valid drivers license or insurance, according to court records.

During the stop, he allegedly pulled one of the deputies aside saying that he was working as an undercover drug operative.

When asked if there were drugs in the vehicle, Laubisch indicated there was a safe under the seat. That’s when deputies reportedly found 3.17 grams of methamphetamine, .77 grams of heroin and so many used hypodermic needles they cautioned the tow truck driver from going inside.

The passenger originally gave deputies another name, but was eventually identified as Heather Danielle Jean, 26, also of Santa Rosa.

It was learned that Jean was free on bail out of Sonoma and was using the identity of a woman who reported she had been the victim of a vehicle burglary in California. The woman told deputies her credit card had been used in multiple locations.