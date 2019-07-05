Busy Fourth for Douglas deputies

About two-dozen people were arrested in incidents directly related to the Fourth of July holiday, according to Douglas County Jail records.

A Gardnerville Ranchos resident found out how to get arrested for setting off illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Several 911 calls reporting fireworks going off in the southern Ranchos attracted patrol deputies to the area.

According to court documents and deputy was parked along Bluerock Road when he saw a man carrying a tube walk out into the middle of the street and light the fuse.

The deputy put his spotlight on the man, who was walking away from the tube.

He asked the 23-year-old if he knew fireworks were illegal in Douglas County, and the man said he did.

He asked why wasn’t the deputy arresting all the other people who were setting off fireworks in the Ranchos.

The man was booked into jail in lieu of $640 bail.

Possession and use of fireworks has been illegal in Douglas County for 80 years, but it’s rare someone is caught and arrested.

Seven motorists were arrested for DUI at Lake Tahoe during the Fourth of July. There were also seven arrests for minors consuming alcohol and three cases where people were two intoxicated to care for themselves.

Two Californians were taken into custody 7:15 p.m. Thursday for public nudity.

Two California men were taken into custody for being intoxicated while walking on the highway and two men were arrested for disorderly conduct.