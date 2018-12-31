Busy arrest weekend before New Year’s

It was a busy weekend before New Years for Douglas County authorities, who reported 22 arrests between Saturday and early Monday morning.

Most of the arrests were traffic related with two instances of driving under the influence.

Eight took place at Stateline where two people were arrested for trespassing on Saturday and a 16-year-old was picked up for having a false identification.

An Oakland man was arrested for being an intoxicated pedestrian on a highway in the casino corridor.

Many of the arrests in Carson Valley were on warrants or driving with revoked or suspended licenses.