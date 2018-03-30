Break-up leads man to bail out of speeding vehicle

A 25-year-old Genoa man received scrapes and bruises after he jumped out of a moving car on Thursday night when the driver announced they were breaking up.

Douglas County deputies and East Fork medics responded to Genoa and Galeppi lanes at about 6:30 p.m.

They found the man lying on the road's shoulder, semi-conscious, but breathing.

"His eyelids were fluttering, and he was moaning, but otherwise unresponsive," according to the report. "He had numerous abrasions and lacerations to arms, face and head."

The driver, who was the man's girlfriend, was on-scene and explained to deputies that they were westbound on Genoa Lane when she said she wanted to break up.

The passenger asked if they could work it out, and when she said no, he opened the passenger door and jumped out.

The vehicle was estimated to have been travelling approximately 50 mph at the time.

When he jumped, he landed on the shoulder of the roadway, rolled several times, and eventually came to rest.

The passenger was stabilized onscene by East Fork paramedics, and subsequently helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, where he received further emergency medical care.

He was later released at the hospital, suffering no severe injuries, but treated for the numerous abrasions and lacerations sustained in the incident, according to the sheriff's office.