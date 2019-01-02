Bottle leads to prison for two men

A Gardnerville Ranchos man was sentenced Monday to 1-4-years in prison after admitting to domestic battery with strangulation and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

William Kinsel, 45, was sentenced to two 12-48-month prison terms on the charges, which District Judge Tom Gregory set to run simultaneously.

Attorney Matthew Ence said Kinsel is a different person when he uses alcohol.

"When he drinks he does things he wouldn't otherwise," Ence said. "He needs supervision to stay sober."

Both prosecutor Erik Levin and Gregory referred to Kinsel's history of violence in court.

Kinsel received credit for 82 days time served. Kinsel was arrested Oct. 11.

■ A Gardnerville man who said his arrest for felony DUI and ex-felon in possession of a firearm was a misunderstanding received 1-4 years in prison on Monday.

Paul D. Johnston Jr., 54, was parked at the Gardnerville Station in the S-curve after he was seen passing a bottle of vodka to a passenger.

Attorney Maria Pence said Johnston didn't intend on driving but was sitting behind the steering wheel. He said the .25 caliber pistol deputies found was inoperative.

Pence said Johnston had the pistol to get repaired for his mother for her protection.

Johnston had a prior conviction for felony driving under the influence. Under Nevada law, prison is mandatory.

He received 12-48 months on each count, to be served simultaneously.

Johnston was taken into custody to begin his sentence on Monday.