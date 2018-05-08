Bail set for mother, son in credit card case

A Reno woman, who said she had a half-dozen daughters counting on her, will remain in jail on 10 felonies after she and her son were arrested last week.

New charges were filed against Sara L. Hertl, 35, on Monday.

She and her son, 19-year-old Robert Gonzales, both appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday morning.

According to court documents, Hertl is facing charges of possession of stolen property, multiple counts of possession of a credit card without the owners consent and possession of methamphetamine.

Hertl told East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins that she was the sole provider of six minor daughters in Reno.

Perkins set bail at $5,000 cash or bond, and appointed attorney Kris Brown to represent Hertl when she returns to court on Wednesday.

Gonzales is also facing drug charges in connection with the case.

Attorney Maria Pence was appointed to represent him in the case. Pence is already representing him in a pending theft case.

Hertl was stopped late Thursday night in Gardnerville for speeding. Gonzales was sleeping in the back seat.

She had a warrant out for her arrest out of Reno, and a background check revealed her license was suspended and registration expired.

Gonzalez allegedly gave the deputy a false name and was nearly released, but asked for his backpack when he was told the vehicle would be towed.

According to the report, the deputy asked for permission to search the pack and found a birth certificate that turned out to be his. With the new information, deputies learned that there was a warrant out for Gonzales' arrest. On Monday, Perkins set bail at $5,000.

A 78-year-old Indian Hills man was arrested for strong-armed robbery after he allegedly took a child's bicycle on Thursday.

James Warren Relvas told deputies that children had been riding their bicycles past his home and were being too noisy.

According to court documents, Relvas yelled at two boys passing by his house on the way to the park.

He followed them to the park and told one of the boys to give him his bicycle.

The boy refused, and Relvas grabbed it from him, as the other boy recorded the incident on his cell phone.

The incident was reported to the sheriff's office.

Relvas said he asked the boy who his parents were before he took the bicycle and told him he would return it when one of the parents came and talked to him.

Relvas was booked on a charge of strong-arm robbery.

A pregnant inmate who tried to leave after being taken to a medical center on May 2 is facing additional felony charges.

Monique Gonzalez, 34, was arrested on a felony drug charge on March 31 when she allegedly had a gram of heroin that wasn't discovered until a strip search.

She was taken to Minden Medical Center around 6 p.m. May 2 by deputies after she complained of feeling ill. While waiting, she asked to get a drink of water and was escorted to the fountain. On their way, back she jerked away from the deputy and tried to run out the door. He grabbed her and as they struggled she managed to get one handcuff off and hit the deputy across the nose.

Gonzalez could be facing additional felony charges of attempt to escape and battery on an officer by an inmate.