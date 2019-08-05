Bail set at $1 million in shooting

Bail was set at $1 million cash or bond for a man arrested last week after he allegedly fired a volley of bullets at a roommate.

Grant A. Lukins, 35, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday morning with attorney Bill Cole.

Lukins was arrested July 26 after a neighbor helped talk him into surrendering to members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team who were preparing to go in after him.

The incident began July 25, when Lukins’ roommate reported he walked into the converted garage to get something from the Squires home.

He said he and Lukins, who had been drinking, argued and Lukins fired a gun at him.

After Lukins’ arrest, investigators found a half-dozen bullet holes in the wall 2 feet from the door where the roommate was standing.

Cole argued for house arrest with conditions, but East Fork Justice Steve McMorris set bail at the $1 million.

While Cole said Lukins won’t be able to make that bail, conditions were set should it occur.

Lukins is due back in Aug. 28.