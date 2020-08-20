Bail made bondable in May 1 eluding case

Bail for a man who was arrested after a May 1 high-speed pursuit back in May, was made bondable on Wednesday.

Fabian Campos, 39, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Attorney Maria Pence argued the $100,000 bail Campos was being held on was excessive.

However, prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said Campos had a long criminal record.

Campos originally claimed that he worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and attempted to identify himself as a federal agent when he was taken into custody.

■ A warrant was issued for the arrest of a 65-year-old man after he failed to register as a sex offender in Nevada.

David Wayne Sparrow was scheduled to register or appear in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones set a $2,500 bail in the case.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Sparrow was released last year after serving four years in prison on an arson charge. He was convicted of sexual assault and home invasion in 2003 and served nearly a decade in prison.

■ A 19-year-old South Lake Tahoe man faces an Aug. 27 court hearing after he led California and Nevada authorities on a chase down Highway 50 and into Carson City.

Braulio Orozco-Garcia was arrested 2:17 a.m. Aug. 8 after he ran over a set of spike strips while heading down Highway 50 in a Chevy Colorado. Carson City deputies stopped the vehicle.

■ A Carson City man is facing a charge in connection with his Sunday arrest after authorities traced a vehicle to him.

Omar Godinez, 18, took his parents’ vehicle and was tracked via LoJack to Highway 395 and Topsy where the vehicle was recovered.

He was released Monday on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear Wednesday morning in East Fork Justice Court.