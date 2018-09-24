Bail $100,000 cash for woman awaiting trafficking trial

A California woman who is denying drug trafficking charges was ordered held on $100,000 bail Monday after she failed to appear in court in May.

Laura C. Thrash, 43, is also facing a felony charge of failing to appear.

The charges stem from an August 2017 arrest in which it was alleged she sold a dozen ounces of methamphetamine over three occasions.

A March 26, 2019, trial date was set on all charges.

In Nevada, trafficking in more than 14 grams of methamphetamine can carry a life sentence and mandatory fine.

■ A 20-year-old Minden resident is also denying a trafficking charge.

Troy T. Collins, 20, is facing a trafficking charge after he was arrested on July 25 in Gardnerville.

He was stopped after the deputy said he crossed the centerline and nearly struck his patrol car.

He was taken into custody and trafficking levels of methamphetamine were allegedly found in his sock.

Collins is scheduled for trial June 18.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man's sentencing was continued on Monday after he questioned the evidence against him.

Addison Franklin Orr, 28, did not withdraw the guilty plea he entered in July, but asked the judge for more time to think about it.

District Judge Tom Gregory gave Orr, who is in custody, until Oct. 15 to consider the plea.

Gregory asked attorney Matthew Ence to file paperwork in advance, so the court can hold a hearing on whether Orr will be permitted to withdraw his plea.

Orr said he disagreed with the statements set forth in the sheriff's report, including that he was Tazed in the front not the back, and that while he did pick up a rock, he didn't threaten the deputy with it. He said security footage from the Tillman Lane 7-Eleven would confirm his version of events.

Orr entered guilty pleas to charges of assault on a peace officer, being under the influence of methamphetamine and battery on an officer in connection with a June 14 incident in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Should he withdraw his plea, Orr's case would be set for a jury trial. He remained in custody on $10,000 cash only bail.