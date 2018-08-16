Authorities seek Ranchos vandal

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in several attempt burglary and vandalism incidents committed on Patricia Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

There have been four incidents of vandalism and burglary such as damaging vehicles on the street and attempting to enter residences to vandalize. The vandalism has been estimated to be around $4,500.

The incidents occurred in the last two weeks and during the night hours and the suspects appear to be teenagers.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect. Your identity is not needed and you will remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigator B. Williamson 775-782-9927.